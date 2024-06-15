Connect with us

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here's The Perfect Guide To a Lit Weekend

Frank Saw Paula's Photo on Instagram and Was Instantly Smitten!

Oluwatobiloba & Olalekan Met During School Tutorials! Enjoy Their #BNBling

Temi Met His Soulmate, Wumi on a Movie Set!

Dami Elebe & Emeka Emodi Are Married! See Their Lovely Wedding Photos

From Medical School to the Aisle! Here's How Bolu & Toba Came to be

Annette & Yolo's Fairytale Began at a Concert!

#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

We Are Swooning Over Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi's Pre-Wedding Photos

Hey there, BN Weddings Fam! How has your week been so far?

On this end, as usual, it’s been love and light! Today, we get to share all of the magic by giving you a run-down of all our exciting features from the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone. From glamorous weddings to breathtaking destination weddings… Not to mention all the stunning inspos and thrilling videos, your weekend is about to get lit! Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Macs Saw Ego at a Friend’s Birthday Party & Couldn’t Get Her Off His Mind

Bask in the Beautiful Colours of Love With Blessed & Emeka’s Igbo Trad

Blessed & Emeka’s Fairytale Began With an Instagram DM!

Feyi and Femi’s Yoruba Trad Was a Burst of Love and Beautiful Culture!

Chelsea & Daniel’s Destination Wedding in Jamaica is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

Bolu & Toba Found Love in Medical School 6 Years Ago!

All it Took Was a Look at Paula’s Photo For Frank to be Smitten!

Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected Through a Mutual Friend and Fell in Love!

A Perfect Proposal in Paris! Chidera Got a Sweet ‘Yes’ From His Childhood Crush

Tolulope Reconnected With Her High School Senior and They Fell in Love!

This Bridal Shoot Will Inspire Your Classy Civil Wedding Slay

Opt For Elegance and Style on Your Trad With This Monochrome Look

Bring a Captivating Effect to Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Elevate Your Big Day Slay With This Stunning Reception Inspo

Bring Some Panache to Your Traditional Wedding With This All-Black Look!

Exude Pure Radiance on Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

These Cute Flower Girls Will Have You Smiling From Ear to Ear

#AsoEbiBella Ladies! Would You Rock Collapsible Sleeves For Your Next Owambe?

A Beautiful Eritrean-Nigerian Union! This Sweet Video Will Make You Smile

This Bride Hyping Her Groom is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

