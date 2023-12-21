VFD Group Collaborates with Lagos Kids Mini Marathon for its 5th Edition

VFD Group, a proprietary investment company, collaborated with St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund, the Lagos State Sports Commission, and the Banana Island Residents Association for the Fifth Edition of the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon, which took place on November 25th, 2023, with the goal of promoting sports development through a school-based competition.

The Lagos Kids Mini Marathon is recognized as Nigeria’s first and only kids-focused mini-marathon, with over 1,000 kids aged five to fifteen participating in the 1.2km for 5-8 years, 3km for 9-12 years, and 5km for 13-15 years who took part in this year’s edition.

The event, according to the organizers, is a source of inspiration, encouraging not only physical fitness but also promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging them to run for a charitable cause. It perfectly aligns with the core values of VFD Group and its commitment to empowering individuals and communities through various initiatives. Winners in all three categories received trophies and cash prizes, and all participants received medals for taking part in the mini-marathon.

VFD Group’s decision to participate in this event as a sponsor demonstrates its commitment to supporting initiatives that align with its core mission of financial literacy, teamwork, and personal growth and empowerment. Although the event is geared towards children, the mini-marathon is intended to be a fun family outing with exciting activities planned for both children and parents, with parents being educated on the importance of investing in their children’s future for a better tomorrow through VFD Group’s financial services platform “VBANK.”

We believe they are the future of the nation. For us, they should be fit and healthy, and encouraged to exercise for improved well-being. This allows them to channel their energy into more productive activities, said Muyiwa Olowoporoku, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at VFD Group.

VFD Group emphasizes shared values such as discipline and strategy when linking sports and investments. VFD Group’s Executive Director of Finance and Risk Management, John Okonkwo, added,

Our support for this initiative is more than symbolic; it reflects the principles at the heart of our financial services and investments. We aim to empower children by emphasizing structured planning, teamwork, determination, and perseverance – values that are central to our investment strategy. We hope to inspire and empower the next generation to achieve new heights in sports and in their financial lives.

VFD Group is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities where they steer, and their involvement in this initiative is another step towards that goal. For more information about VFD Group, please visit www.vfdgroup.com.

