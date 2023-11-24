Make Bole & Fish At Home, All You Need Is A Good Oven & This Yummy Recipe From Grace Adepoju

The weekend is here and with the holiday season getting closer, do you have any special plans to treat your soul to a yummy meal soon?

Whether you do or don’t, we think you should check out this homemade grilled fish and plantain recipe. You might just get inspired to cook something you’d love. Food & lifestyle content creator – Grace Adepoju made this bole and fish tutorial in pidgin, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie’s Kitchen😘 (@velvetyfoodies)

Would you be trying this recipe? Even if you won’t, we hope you at least enjoyed the pidgin English.

Till next time, bonne cuisine

Credit: @velvetyfoodies

