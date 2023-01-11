Michael & Olumurewa’s “Menisms” Podcast is back with a New Season

“Menisms,” an urban pop culture podcast that deals with all things men, is back with season 2. The hosts, Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa Ogunkoya use the platform to dissect and explain issues relating to African men, especially Nigerian men.

Catch up on all of the season 2 episodes you missed below:

Episode 1

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa each share their unique experiences with IJGB (I Just Got Back) babes and Lagos Babes every December.

Episode 2

In this episode, the hosts Michael and Olumurewa are joined by Valerie and Tamara (hosts of the podcast, “Lowkey Relatable”) to discuss the possibility of men and women having platonic relationships in their friendship.

Episode 3

Still, on the topic of platonic relationships between men and women, Michael and Olumurewa share personal experiences from their formative years as teenagers and how that has shaped their interactions with women in this insightful episode titled “How To Say No To A Woman.”

Episode 4

Episode 4 features award-winning Nollywood actor Daniel Etim–Effiong. In this really insightful episode, Daniel talks about his journey into the film industry, therapy, stress management, overcoming societal pressure, fine boy privilege, marriage, fatherhood Nollywood and lots more.