Connect with us

BN TV

Michael & Olumurewa's "Menisms" Podcast is back with a New Season

BN TV Music

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama "The Trade" | See the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the action-packed trailer for "Kings of Jo'burg" Season 2

BN TV

"The Resilience of a Sickle Cell Warrior": Watch Toyin Adesola share her Story on Koko Kolango's “Colours Of Life”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch All Episodes of the New Web Series “Eat Love Heartbreak”

BN TV Living

A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV

Watch Adesua Etomi-Wellington Answer 13 Random Questions in New Vlog

BN TV

Bella Shmurda talks Starting Out, Meeting Olamide & Stardom #WithChude | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch "Far From Home" stars Gbubemi, Mike & Tomi in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV

Michael & Olumurewa’s “Menisms” Podcast is back with a New Season

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Menisms,” an urban pop culture podcast that deals with all things men, is back with season 2. The hosts, Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa Ogunkoya use the platform to dissect and explain issues relating to African men, especially Nigerian men.

Catch up on all of the season 2 episodes you missed below:

Episode 1

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa each share their unique experiences with IJGB (I Just Got Back) babes and Lagos Babes every December.

Episode 2

In this episode, the hosts Michael and Olumurewa are joined by Valerie and Tamara (hosts of the podcast, “Lowkey Relatable”) to discuss the possibility of men and women having platonic relationships in their friendship.

Episode 3

Still, on the topic of platonic relationships between men and women, Michael and Olumurewa share personal experiences from their formative years as teenagers and how that has shaped their interactions with women in this insightful episode titled “How To Say No To A Woman.”

Episode 4

Episode 4 features award-winning Nollywood actor Daniel EtimEffiong. In this really insightful episode, Daniel talks about his journey into the film industry, therapy, stress management, overcoming societal pressure, fine boy privilege, marriage, fatherhood Nollywood and lots more.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked
css.php