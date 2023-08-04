Connect with us

Chimamaka Ige opens up about her Journey from Grief to Healing & Rediscovering Her Identity in God on "The Shining Light"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Flourish Ubanyi, the host of “The Shining Light” show, has dropped a new episode of the show.

“The Shining Light” show is dedicated to shining a beacon of hope through these incredible testimonies, providing you with real-life examples of how the Christian faith can be applied in everyday situations. You can catch up on previous episodes here.

In episode 2, Chimamaka Ige chats with Flourish about her journey from loss and grief to healing, wholeness, and rediscovering her identity as a child of God.

Watch:

