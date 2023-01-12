Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch



Nigerian actress and media personality Tomike Adeoye sits with YouTuber, Hawa Magaji on episode 2 of Hawa’s new show, “Who’s In My House.”

In this entertaining episode, Tomike talks about starting out, her time in university, taking advantage of good opportunities, growing, being grateful for where she is now, her inspiration, her pregnancy, having a baby, how her experiences have shaped her being a mom, the loss of her godmother, being an inspiration to people and lots more.

See excerpts below:

On the decision to have a baby:

… having a baby is something that is very dicy. Like I got married and said okay, let’s wait for one year will not be bad to wait before having a baby. You know when the children come you cannot send them away. You can’t take back the time you get to spend with your husband, just the two of you in the house. The way we were living back then us not the way we are living now. Like now you wake up and you’re thinking of what the child will eat and everything. So we were like okay, let’s wait a bit. But at some point, I began to think about it, if we continue postponing having a child, it will still come. So I thought, just do it now and as I am like this, I don’t think I want to start having kids in my 30s. We just thought, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it now. The thing with doing it now is that, in this industry whereby, if you just go on one small break, they will ‘break’ you out of the industry. So you have to hold your position well and utilize it well. Ensure that you’re still relevant and at the end of the day, nobody can be famous forever. Nobody can be number one forever…

On her pregnancy experience:

You never can dictate how your pregnancy will go. My anthem was that I want to work till the last day of my pregnancy but you see the first three months of my pregnancy, I was looking at the ceiling. If you enter my house, even you will avoid me because if you see someone looking at the ceiling what do you want to say to the person? I wasn’t having conversations, I was so sick, I was always throwing up, it was bad. So, that’s me that said, I want to work from the very first day of my pregnancy to the last day. The pregnancy said, aunty come here, for three months, I will first show you shege and you will calm down. It was a humbling experience.

Watch the full interview here: