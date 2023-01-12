Connect with us

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

BN TV

Michael & Olumurewa's "Menisms" Podcast is back with a New Season

BN TV Music

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama "The Trade" | See the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the action-packed trailer for "Kings of Jo'burg" Season 2

BN TV

"The Resilience of a Sickle Cell Warrior": Watch Toyin Adesola share her Story on Koko Kolango's “Colours Of Life”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch All Episodes of the New Web Series “Eat Love Heartbreak”

BN TV Living

A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV

Watch Adesua Etomi-Wellington Answer 13 Random Questions in New Vlog

BN TV

Bella Shmurda talks Starting Out, Meeting Olamide & Stardom #WithChude | Watch

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Published

19 seconds ago

 on


Nigerian actress and media personality Tomike Adeoye sits with YouTuber, Hawa Magaji on episode 2 of Hawa’s new show, “Who’s In My House.”

In this entertaining episode, Tomike talks about starting out, her time in university, taking advantage of good opportunities, growing, being grateful for where she is now, her inspiration, her pregnancy, having a baby, how her experiences have shaped her being a mom, the loss of her godmother, being an inspiration to people and lots more.

See excerpts below:

On the decision to have a baby:

… having a baby is something that is very dicy. Like I got married and said okay, let’s wait for one year will not be bad to wait before having a baby. You know when the children come you cannot send them away. You can’t take back the time you get to spend with your husband, just the two of you in the house. The way we were living back then us not the way we are living now. Like now you wake up and you’re thinking of what the child will eat and everything. So we were like okay, let’s wait a bit. But at some point, I began to think about it, if we continue postponing having a child, it will still come. So I thought, just do it now and as I am like this, I don’t think I want to start having kids in my 30s. We just thought, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it now. The thing with doing it now is that, in this industry whereby, if you just go on one small break, they will ‘break’ you out of the industry. So you have to hold your position well and utilize it well. Ensure that you’re still relevant and at the end of the day, nobody can be famous forever. Nobody can be number one forever…

On her pregnancy experience:

You never can dictate how your pregnancy will go. My anthem was that I want to work till the last day of my pregnancy but you see the first three months of my pregnancy, I was looking at the ceiling. If you enter my house, even you will avoid me because if you see someone looking at the ceiling what do you want to say to the person? I wasn’t having conversations, I was so sick, I was always throwing up, it was bad. So, that’s me that said, I want to work from the very first day of my pregnancy to the last day. The pregnancy said, aunty come here, for three months, I will first show you shege and you will calm down. It was a humbling experience.

Watch the full interview here:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Have You Picked Up Your PVC?

Yetty Williams: Don’t Let Technology Tear your Family Apart

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php