Joke Silva joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in episode 8 of “Mercy’s Menu”

In episode 8 of “Mercy’s Menu” season 3, host Mercy Johnson Okojie is joined by veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva.

As they prepare a meal of creamy pasta with snails in this warm and insightful episode, Joke Silva talks about being a mom and a grandmother, the early days of her marriage with veteran actor Olu Jacobs, coping with her partner’s health challenges, featuring in Hollywood, the growth of Nollywood, marriage, her advice to people in abusive marriages, and lots more.

Watch the episode below: