Spotify is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana & Kenya

Spotify announced plans to launch in 85 new countries over the next few days. The 85 new markets include countries from Africa, such as Angola, Benin, Kenya, Namibia, Ghana, Rwanda, and Nigeria.

To ensure usability in all of these new markets, Spotify also officially added support for 36 new languages to its platform, including Romanian, Hindi and Swahili, so it supports more than 60 languages total.

These areas represent more than 1 billion potential new listeners, according the company.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem— connecting creators, listeners, and content—Spotify is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform. These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date”, the statement on the official website reads.

You heard it from #BurnaBoy. We'll be available in more of Africa very soon 🌍 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/uDJL4zLXOk — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

With the additional countries and territories, Spotify’s total footprint will cover 178 markets which the company says is its biggest concentrated market expansion to date.

According to Spotify, its full global music catalog will be available in each of the new markets and the entire podcast catalog will be available in the majority of them. In each new market, “we will work with local creators and partners to expand our music offerings and deliver a Spotify experience that meets the unique needs of each market.”

We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria 👀 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/Wqv3IFdicz — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

The full list of new markets includes Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique and many more.