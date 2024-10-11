Baby No. 2 on the Way! Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju Serves a Sweet Pregnancy Moment

Connect with us

Exciting times for Nollywood star Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and her husband, celebrity chef Gbubemi Fregene (Chef Fregz), as they’re expecting their second child. The award-winning actress and film producer shared the heartwarming news on Instagram this morning with the caption, “Cooking… literally 💕💕”

Glowing in a bright yellow dress, paired with a chic grey coat and sunnies, Kemi beamed at the camera, proudly flaunting her adorable baby bump.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy, Adeoreofe, in February 2021. Just recently, they celebrated six beautiful years of marriage, and now they’re ready to expand their family once again.

Check out her sweet pregnancy announcement video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

