Baby No. 2 on the Way! Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju Serves a Sweet Pregnancy Moment

Exciting times for Nollywood star Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and her husband, celebrity chef Gbubemi Fregene (Chef Fregz), as they’re expecting their second child. The award-winning actress and film producer shared the heartwarming news on Instagram this morning with the caption, “Cooking… literally 💕💕”

Glowing in a bright yellow dress, paired with a chic grey coat and sunnies, Kemi beamed at the camera, proudly flaunting her adorable baby bump.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy, Adeoreofe, in February 2021. Just recently, they celebrated six beautiful years of marriage, and now they’re ready to expand their family once again.

Check out her sweet pregnancy announcement video below: