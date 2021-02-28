It’s a Baby Boy for Lala Akindoju & Chef Fregz ❤️

33

The point in time when I discovered that there’s a type of thanksgiving that’s muted. Not because you lack cymbals and rhythmic claps to raise the praise but the miracle is overwhelming and you are convinced that no song can convey the awe you feel or dance fully honour the One that has given you the glory you’re experiencing.

Against impossibilities and nothing but spoken faith. There is evidence. A culmination of silent and fervent prayers, spoken prophecies and waited on manifestation.

This wonder with relaxed like hair, a screeching cry that questions this new environment, suddenly is sleeping tenderly. All mine. All ours.

The silent awestruck thanksgiving doesn’t stop.

The last year brought a lot of ends. Many opportunities to question my entirety but I found the strength to reassess and figure out how to come back better. Stronger.

Revelation has become my friend and clarity injected in my mind like serum making me see the truth in all it’s reality this time. I know Who and Who’s I Am. My laser corrected vision has allowed me to see my value and importance even more.

I’m learning to love regardless. Intentionally. What I get in return doesn’t matter. Silly but I’m trusting.

33, my track gunshot for takeoff for manifesting and birthing.

Again, Holding miracles of creation in my hands. Losing sleep to cries of destiny and my great futures. Experiencing love that is unbridled and pure. The honour and blessing to be depended on and lean in to call me father.

I’m still sinking deep in my oceans of gratitude. I don’t want to come up for air. Every message, remembrance, cash gift, call and honour. You all will taste the due of heaven and type captions of indescribable gratitude. Thank you 🙏

