Chef Fregz & Lala Akindoju’s Gorgeous Maternity Shoot Is Giving Us All Of The Feels

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hours ago, Chef Fregz and his Nollywod actress wife Lala Akindoju announced that they’ve welcomed baby number one, but before then, they captured all of the precious moments from her pregnancy with a gorgeous maternity shoot.

The new parents posed for the camera with the growing baby bump on full display. From a personal shot of Lala to sharing intimate pose, the moments between Chef Fregz and Lala in these gorgeous photos are given us all the feels.

Check on it!

 

 

 

 

 

 

