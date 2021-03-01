Connect with us

John Boyega, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya win at the 2021 Golden Globes | See Full List

Big win for DOTTS Media House as they get awarded as West Africa Digital Marketing Agency of the decade by IBMN

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

China Africa Business Council Opens first Africa Office in Lagos

AG Baby & Simi are set to shut it down at oraimo's HotBox on February 28th

Here are the Key Takeaways from the I4G Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Get the Scoop on Ingressive Capital Hub's Discussion at the Ehingbeti 2021

Here are some useful Insights on Unlocking Agricultural Potential from the Ehingbeti2021 Post Hub Activation

Big Win for JIK as they get endorsed by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Laolu NYC, Osas Ighodaro, Meji Alabi are standing with Global Stars in the 'Draw The Line Against Malaria' Campaign

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The stars from the big screen, those from our favourite TV shows, and obviously those mind-blowing stories that made our 2020 have just been bestowed with the 2021 Golden Globes awards. The virtual ceremony featured many female directors, TV shows and notable Black storytellers.

This year, American comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studio “Soul” took home the award for original score and Motion picture. Chadwick Boseman, John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya also received honours. In television, favourites “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” won the night’s top TV awards while roles in “Small Axe” and “Ted Lasso” were also celebrated.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards was hosted last night by Tina Fey, from the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York, and Amy Poehler, from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Check out the full nominations list and the winners below:

Best motion picture — drama

“Nomadland” – WINNER
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – WINNER
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WINNER
James Corden, “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WINNER
“Hamilton”
“Music”
“Palm Springs”
“The Prom”

Director — motion picture

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” – WINNER
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – WINNER
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER
“Normal People”
“Small Axe”
“The Undoing”
“Unorthodox

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Supporting actress — television

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” – WINNER
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Television series — drama

“The Crown” – WINNER
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Ratched”

Motion picture — foreign language

“Minari” (United States) – WINNER
“Another Round” (Denmark)
“La Llorona” (Guatemala/France)
“The Life Ahead” (Italy)
“Two of Us” (France)

Actor in a television series, drama

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” – WINNER
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Al Pacino, “Hunters”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot” – WINNER
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”

Television series — musical or comedy

“Schitt’s Creek” WINNER
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Ted Lasso”

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Original song — motion picture

“Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”) – WINNER
“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)
“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7″)
“Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Original score — motion picture

“Soul” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER
“The Midnight Sky” — Alexandre Desplat
“Mank” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
“News of the World” — James Newton Howard
“Tenet” — Ludwig Göransson

Actress in a television series — drama

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” – WINNER
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Screenplay — motion picture

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ – WINNER
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
Jack Fincher, “Mank”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – WINNER
Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Motion picture — animated

“Soul” – WINNER
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Wolfwalkers”

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Supporting actor — television

John Boyega, “Small Axe” – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Photo Credit: NBCEntertainment

