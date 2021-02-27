Connect with us

Ted Abudu & Adebola Makanjuola threw their Son TJ an Intimate First Birthday Bash

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Ted Abudu and Adebola Makanjuola showing so much love to their adorable son TJ, who just turned a year old.

Ted Abudu and grandmum, Mo Abudu proved just how fast time flies when they shared a few happy birthday messages to baby TJ on Instagram. One such post was from TJ’s birthday party, where he celebrated the huge milestones with his parents, grandparents, and loved ones.

“It was so beautiful celebrating this major milestone with him on his first yacht,” wrote Mo Abudu. “A big congratulations to my darlings Temidee and Debola. We had so much fun”.

The proud mum also shared a post celebrating her baby boy, saying, “12 months of memories with this little man. Love you.”

Check out all the aww-worthy photos of TJ and his family, from the birthday party below.

Photo Credit: ted_abudu | moabudu

