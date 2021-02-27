Connect with us

Ric Hassani says NBC banned “Thunder Fire You” & Everyone is Like ‘Wait! What?’

Published

4 mins ago

 on


After trending on Twitter for his new single, “Thunder Fire You”, Ric Hassani stated on Saturday that the track got banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and radio stations are being fined for playing it.

The track which is off his recently released album, “The Prince I Became”, sees the singer berating his ex lover after ditching him despite all his sacrifices.

“The love I gave you, was too perfect for you. And you know I tried to make your dreams come true. And you knew this you still went and threw this, threw this away (away). It’s okay,” the lyrics read.

Sharing the information on his Twitter page, he tweeted, “So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting”.

The commission is yet to give details on the circumstances that led to the ban.

However, fans of Ric Hassani, and those who love the track, have taken to Twitter reacting to the news of the ban.

This is what people are saying in the streets of Twitter:

