Ric Hassani says NBC banned “Thunder Fire You” & Everyone is Like ‘Wait! What?’



After trending on Twitter for his new single, “Thunder Fire You”, Ric Hassani stated on Saturday that the track got banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and radio stations are being fined for playing it.

The track which is off his recently released album, “The Prince I Became”, sees the singer berating his ex lover after ditching him despite all his sacrifices.

“The love I gave you, was too perfect for you. And you know I tried to make your dreams come true. And you knew this you still went and threw this, threw this away (away). It’s okay,” the lyrics read.

Sharing the information on his Twitter page, he tweeted, “So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting”.

So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting. — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) February 26, 2021

The commission is yet to give details on the circumstances that led to the ban.

However, fans of Ric Hassani, and those who love the track, have taken to Twitter reacting to the news of the ban.

This is what people are saying in the streets of Twitter:

I didn't know about "Thunder Fire You" until now. Banning the song prompted me to streaming it!! NBC thanks for promoting Ric — Tilewa (@Tilewaolami) February 27, 2021

The song promotes our culture. “Thunder fire you” is a Nigerian staple. Not once in my life did I see or hear Thunder fire anybody after those words were uttered, so you can’t say the song promotes violence. If can’t make songs that reflect what we say in real life, then WTF? — Baba Anino (@olaDEL) February 27, 2021

So NBC didn't see any reason to ban "Cash app" but they banned "thunder fire you" 🤔 — Cinderella Man🦅 (@abdumillz) February 27, 2021

They banned Ric Hassani's Thunder Fire You because they don't want it to be the theme song for next protest. Clowns. — Bellied Goddess (@ffojunne) February 27, 2021

So let me understand something ehh just cause he said thunder fire you NBC ban song…then it means they have to ban a lot of songs including naira marley songs for bad language na — Someone's Shuga daddy💦 (@callmevianey) February 27, 2021

NBC Like dem ban thunder fire you. He nor go stop me to play am. Make dem come delete am from my phone 😒😂 — Baron Elahgo 0️⃣9️⃣🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@AbisiOghale) February 27, 2021

Thunder fire you by @RicHassani should be Aired Abeg that song na real Vibe — Eyan Olohun (@adelove2100) February 27, 2021

Why Whould NBC ban thunder fire you? such a sweet song. I remembered a day I played this song on my phone, i Then called my ex with another phone, I didn’t say a word. I just place the both phones on each other for pure vibe. — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 27, 2021