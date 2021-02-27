Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Focalistic feat. Davido & Vigro Deep - Ke Star (Remix)

Music Scoop

Ric Hassani says NBC banned “Thunder Fire You” & Everyone is Like ‘Wait! What?’

Music

New Music: Skaa feat. Buju - Right Back

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Don Jazzy has got a New Crib!

Music

New Music: Valee Music feat. Ubuntu Brothers - Don't Want Your Love

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Patoranking - Pretty Girl

Music Scoop

#DiscoverWithBN: Let's Reintroducing You to Glowrie

Music

New Video: Banky W - Final Say

Music

New Music: Banky W - Final Say

BN TV Music

Joeboy shares the Story Behind his Album "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic"

Music

New Music + Video: Focalistic feat. Davido & Vigro Deep – Ke Star (Remix)

Published

1 hour ago

 on

After dropping an album, and the single, Focalistic releases the visuals for the remix of “Ke Star“, featuring Davido and  Vigro Deep.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by renowned video director, Dammy Twitch.

The single has since reached the top 5 in 9 African music charts and top 10 in the UK! Davido gives an enthralling verse over the smooth log drum of VigroDeep to seal the deal.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php