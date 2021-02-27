New Music + Video: Focalistic feat. Davido & Vigro Deep – Ke Star (Remix)

After dropping an album, and the single, Focalistic releases the visuals for the remix of “Ke Star“, featuring Davido and Vigro Deep.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by renowned video director, Dammy Twitch.

The single has since reached the top 5 in 9 African music charts and top 10 in the UK! Davido gives an enthralling verse over the smooth log drum of VigroDeep to seal the deal.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: