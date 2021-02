Nigerian singer Cyllabus serves up his debut EP titled “Cyllabus” which is very relishing and loaded. There’s most likely a track for everyone on this new body of work.

The body of work houses 6 tracks which include, “Spiritual“, “With You“, “Mario“, “Ogara Ogara“, “Connect“, and “Story of My Life“.

The track “With You” sheds light on his versatility to make a sonorous sound that appreciates the art of love.

Listen to the EP below: