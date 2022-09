Early last year, Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington announced the birth of their baby boy Zaiah; he’s “everything we prayed for,” they wrote in the announcement post on Instagram.

Today, the couple has blessed our TL with the first photos of their baby boy to hit the media, and he’s so cute!

Meet Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington:





