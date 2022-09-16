Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Music Nollywood Scoop

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on “Inkblot Meet And Greet” (Season 3)

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Di'Ja - Yoruba Demon

BN TV Living

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Hack for Storing Carrots for Months

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

You Need to Watch Maraji's Imitation of Some of the #BBNaija Level Up Housemates 🤣

BN TV Music

New Music: Yemi Alade feat. Spice - Bubble It

BN TV Music

New Music: Ayra Starr - Rush

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Trailer for Whitney Houston’s Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Bad Boy Timz - Big Money

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Idowest - Theresa

BN TV

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on “Inkblot Meet And Greet” (Season 3)

Published

32 mins ago

 on

It’s a new week and it’s time for another episode of the “Inkblot Meet and Greet” podcast.

This week’s guest is one of the legendary comedians in Africa and has graced so many stages at home and abroad. He not only makes us laugh, but he also gives us beautiful music with collaborations that are out of this world and TV shows that have kept us glued to our seats.

In this episode, Basketmouth takes us on his journey to the career he has now. From when he was getting paid 500 Naira to host a show at the University of Benin, to meeting his idol, Russel Peters.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria
css.php