Meet the 37 Contestants for the 2022 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Beauty Pageant

The 2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant is on and the representatives of each state have been announced.

MBGN is all about searching for one young, beautiful and talented lady out of 37 contestants across the country to wear the prestigious crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

The voting portal is now open. To vote:

Visit www.mbgnsilverbird.com

select the beauty queen you would want to see wear the MBGN crown.

and fill in your details.

Sharon Edet – Miss Akwa Ibom

Jessica Chinelo – Miss Borno

De-Blessing Princess Asaboro – Miss Bauchi

Mirianne Benstowe – Miss Bayelsa

Mary Oladejo – Miss Oyo

Chioma Ogbonna – Miss Imo

Obiajulu Ngo-Martins – Miss Delta

Enema Ibekwe – Miss Adamawa

Montana Felix Onose – Miss Edo

Lydia Balogun – Miss Lagos

Victory Obasi – Miss Ebonyi

Ifeoma Uzogheli – Miss Abuja

Mbaegbu Chantel – Miss Kwara

Lucille Oputa Otutu – Miss Kebbi

Ada Eme – Miss Abia

Clara Chinenye – Miss Enugu

Stella Udeh – Miss Gombe

Genevieve Ukatu – Miss Anambra

Nmesoma Okereke – Miss Cross River

Patience Kambai – Miss Kaduna

Precious Akugbo – Miss Nasarawa

Rofiat Aliyu – Miss Niger

Olufunke Eyiowuawi – Miss Osun

Oluwatoyin Ibitoye – Miss Zamfara

Favour Oduah Ngozi – Miss Jigawa

Elizabeth Okojie – Miss Ekiti

Grace Taab – Miss Kogi

Ayaggah Adoo – Miss Benue

Victory Okosun – Miss Yobe

Mirabel Oghenekaro – Miss Kano

Ngaiha Ugoaru Onuoha – Miss Katsina

Poweide Amughan – Miss Ogun

Peace Olamide Ayegbidun – Miss Ondo

Esther Chinemerem Akuma – Miss Sokoto

Grace Yakubu – Miss Plateau

Tamunonengiye Ofori Wokoma – Miss Rivers

Dim-Fat Atukum – Miss Taraba

