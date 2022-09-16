Watch the Trailer for Whitney Houston’s Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This December, movie lovers will be able to watch the biopic based on the life of legendary singer Whitney Houston.

The musical biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was produced by Grammy-winning music producer and Whitney’s long-time partner Clive Davies, written by Anthony McCarten, the award-winning screenplay who scripted the biographical films “The Two Popes,” “Darkest Hour,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “The Theory Of Everything,” and directed by Kasi Lemmons.

It stars Naomi Ackie from “The End of the F***ing World,” as well as Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis. Clarke Peters will play Whitney’s father, John Houston, while Tamara Tunie will play Whitney’s mother, Cissy Houston.

Sony describes “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.” It tells the story of the New Jersey choir girl who became one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time.

Viewers will be taken on an uplifting, poignant, and emotional journey through Houston’s life and career, along with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most popular hits like they’ve never heard them before.

Watch the trailer below:

