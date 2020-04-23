Connect with us

Whitney Houston's Biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" is Now a Work in Progress

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star J. August Richards is Living His Truth

Omoni Oboli's "Love Is War" is Coming to Netflix Soon!

Watch Episode 1 & 2 of the Brand New MTV Shuga "Alone Together" Mini-Series On BN TV

It's 3 Generations of Beauty as Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Rani Rose cover People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue

Tristan Thompson May OR May Not Be Khloe Kardashian's Sperm Donor

Check Out this List of Movies Showing on Netflix for the Month of May 🎬🍿

Bisola Aiyeola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

EbonyLife TV's "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" is Coming to Netflix

We're Counting Down to #BBNaija's Mercy & Ike's Love Story 💃🏽

4 hours ago

A biographical film on the life of iconic songstress, Whitney Houston, is on the way.

According to Deadline, the musical biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody“, will be produced by Grammy-winning music producer and Whitney’s long time collaborator, Clive Davies, her sister Pat Houston, while scripting and producing is Anthony McCarten, the award-winning screenwriter who wrote the biographical films “The Two Popes“, “Darkest Hour“, “Bohemian Rhapsody“, and “The Theory Of Everything“.

They are still negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct.

Speaking on the forthcoming biopic, Clive Davis said:

From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told. I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.

Pat Houston, on behalf of the estate, said:

The Estate of Whitney Houston is more than elated to be involved with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney’s life story as we are. Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given. I stand with the hearts of these partners being the chosen ones to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her, giving you a reason to continue to celebrate The Voice that we all fell in love with and will cherish forever!

Larry Mestel, CEO of Primary Wave Music, said:

Whitney Houston was the voice of a generation and who better to tell her story then than Pat Houston, Clive Davis and the Oscar-nominated and award-winning Anthony McCarten. Anthony is a proven storyteller and we are honored to have the most “in demand” screenwriter in the business as our partner on this important project.

Anthony McCarten added that:

We are incredibly lucky to have the support and input of many of the key people who knew Whitney the best and who were there at the time, in the making of this film. I am working closely with all of them, to authentically tell the extraordinary story of a peerless talent, taken from us too soon. Recreating for the big screen those unforgettable performances, those beloved songs, and that incredible journey, will be an enormous responsibility, undertaking, privilege and delight for myself and for our entire team.

