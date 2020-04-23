Whitney Houston’s Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is Now a Work in Progress

A biographical film on the life of iconic songstress, Whitney Houston, is on the way.

According to Deadline, the musical biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody“, will be produced by Grammy-winning music producer and Whitney’s long time collaborator, Clive Davies, her sister Pat Houston, while scripting and producing is Anthony McCarten, the award-winning screenwriter who wrote the biographical films “The Two Popes“, “Darkest Hour“, “Bohemian Rhapsody“, and “The Theory Of Everything“.

They are still negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct.

Speaking on the forthcoming biopic, Clive Davis said:

From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told. I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.

Pat Houston, on behalf of the estate, said:

The Estate of Whitney Houston is more than elated to be involved with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney’s life story as we are. Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given. I stand with the hearts of these partners being the chosen ones to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her, giving you a reason to continue to celebrate The Voice that we all fell in love with and will cherish forever!

Larry Mestel, CEO of Primary Wave Music, said:

Whitney Houston was the voice of a generation and who better to tell her story then than Pat Houston, Clive Davis and the Oscar-nominated and award-winning Anthony McCarten. Anthony is a proven storyteller and we are honored to have the most “in demand” screenwriter in the business as our partner on this important project.

Anthony McCarten added that: