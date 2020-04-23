“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Star J. August Richards is Living His Truth

Hollywood actor, J. August Richards, popular for his role in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has come out gay.

The actor publicly spoke about his sexuality for the first time in an Instagram Live with his “Council of Dads” co-star Sarah Wayne Callies. On the new NBC series, Richards plays Dr Oliver Post, the best friend of Callies’ character and an openly gay man who is recruited to be a father figure to the children of a friend who has passed away from cancer.

During their conversation, Callies praised Dr Oliver Post as a character who has never been seen on network television before because he’s a “black, gay professional married to another man who is also a black, gay professional.”

After being asked if he feels “pressure or responsibility” to play such a unique character, Richards responded: “Absolutely. If I think about why I even got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression. Also, I knew how I was affected by the people of colour I saw on television or that I didn’t see on television. So this being a married gay man with a family, I realised that on television I don’t take anything I do lightly”.

“You have an opportunity to put an image into millions of homes and I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct. So honestly, it required me to show up fully in a way that I don’t always when I’m working.”

Richards said that he couldn’t portray the character honestly without letting his co-stars know that “I was a gay man myself.”

After coming out, Richards shared a post on Tuesday, thanking everyone for their support and the “crushing avalanche of LOVE” he felt after opening up about his sexuality.

Everyone said it would be but nothing could have prepared me. Yesterday was one of the best days of my life. “Thank you” feel like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday. Who knew that something I once thought of as terrifying had within it something so beautiful… For every comment, like, emoji, repost, phone call, text message, everything. I felt it ALL… Thank you!!! #PRIDE #LGBTQ #BlackLGBTQ #ComingOut #SelfLove #SelfAcceptance

