Okay Adekunle Gold, Looks Like It's Simi's Genes or Nothing 😏

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

While folks on social media continue to share the negatives of parental abuse, we’re actually learning a lot more than just abuse.

We all have that one funny trait we hope won’t be passed on to our kids. For some its either behavioural, for others, physical, and for others, a personality trait.

For soon-to-be mum & dad, Adekunle Gold and Simi, they had a little Twitter banter on whose gene their unborn child will inherit, and we already have the votes in.

Well, it started off with Adekunle Gold talking about his excellent grades in subjects like Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Fine Arts:

Some of us, Na CRK and Fine Art we dey pass well for school. lol. My childhood was such a cruise

Trust Simi, she had the right response:

Lord, I come to you today. You know the genes we don’t want. Have your way Father.

https://twitter.com/adekunleGOLD/status/1253109647378169856?s=20

Adekunle Gold sure had an interesting childhood experience. Check out his tweets:

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

