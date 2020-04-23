Scoop
Okay Adekunle Gold, Looks Like It’s Simi’s Genes or Nothing 😏
While folks on social media continue to share the negatives of parental abuse, we’re actually learning a lot more than just abuse.
We all have that one funny trait we hope won’t be passed on to our kids. For some its either behavioural, for others, physical, and for others, a personality trait.
For soon-to-be mum & dad, Adekunle Gold and Simi, they had a little Twitter banter on whose gene their unborn child will inherit, and we already have the votes in.
Well, it started off with Adekunle Gold talking about his excellent grades in subjects like Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Fine Arts:
Some of us, Na CRK and Fine Art we dey pass well for school. lol. My childhood was such a cruise
Some of us, Na CRK and Fine Art we dey pass well for school. lol. My childhood was such a cruise 😭🤣
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 22, 2020
Trust Simi, she had the right response:
Lord, I come to you today. You know the genes we don’t want. Have your way Father.
https://twitter.com/adekunleGOLD/status/1253109647378169856?s=20
Adekunle Gold sure had an interesting childhood experience. Check out his tweets:
But Guess what, I switched it up when I got Laspotech. I was determined to come out strong and I did. Upper Credit in the final year also best result in my class. One of my proudest moments ever.
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 22, 2020
I will never forget following my bookworm friends to science class in SS1 lol. First term test, I scored 8 over 30 in chemistry. 8! I nor even think am twice I ran to Art Class. SS1E Laye wa.
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 22, 2020
Lol. My own biggest decision was leaving science class for art. https://t.co/WYlRe6mqZl
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020
I probably won't be alive now if I did lol. https://t.co/5kvMyzN24H
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020
Which easiest subject? I got a lesson teacher to teach me everyday for 6 years and it was still hard for me. https://t.co/WHngkYNavf
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020
I wrote PRINCE ADEKUNLE KOSOKO as my name on my answer sheet one time. My father, who was a teacher at my school, saw it and flogged the hell out of me 😭 Hypocritical tbh, cos that's how he wrote his name too. Without crown oh.
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020
One of the vilest thing I did as a kid was selling my dog to a 404 Kitchen for N400 just to buy family con. I was there when they killed the dog and I didn't flinch. I went home with my console and lied about how I got it…My father almost killed me when he found out.
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020
I wrote 2 GCEs, 2 WAECs, 1 NECO. Fam! My Parents tried 🤣😭😭😭🤣
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020
Funny, I wanted to be a lawyer. lol https://t.co/f60LcX4BAW
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 23, 2020