Omoni Oboli’s “Love Is War” is Coming to Netflix Soon!

Omoni Oboli‘s 2019 political drama, “Love Is War” is coming to Netflix sooner than expected.



The actress and filmmaker shared that the movie will be making an early release on Netflix as her birthday gift to fans, although the release date is yet to be announced.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo, directed and produced by Omoni Oboli, “Love is War” is a comedy-drama about love, ambition, family and following your dreams. The political drama stars Omoni Oboli and Richard Mofe-Damijo as a couple who run against each other for governor in the same state.

The movie also stars, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kuku and William Benson.

Announcing the news on Instagram she wrote: