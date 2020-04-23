Connect with us

Omoni Oboli's "Love Is War" is Coming to Netflix Soon!

Watch Episode 1 & 2 of the Brand New MTV Shuga "Alone Together" Mini-Series On BN TV

It's 3 Generations of Beauty as Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Rani Rose cover People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue

Tristan Thompson May OR May Not Be Khloe Kardashian's Sperm Donor

Check Out this List of Movies Showing on Netflix for the Month of May 🎬🍿

Bisola Aiyeola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

EbonyLife TV's "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" is Coming to Netflix

We're Counting Down to #BBNaija's Mercy & Ike's Love Story 💃🏽

It's Omoni Oboli's Birthday & No One's as Excited as Husband Nnamdi

Dear Gene Deitch, Thanks for Giving Us 'Tom & Jerry' & Happy Childhood Memories

Omoni Oboli’s “Love Is War” is Coming to Netflix Soon!

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Omoni Oboli‘s 2019 political drama, “Love Is War” is coming to Netflix sooner than expected.

The actress and filmmaker shared that the movie will be making an early release on Netflix as her birthday gift to fans, although the release date is yet to be announced.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo, directed and produced by Omoni Oboli, “Love is War” is a comedy-drama about love, ambition, family and following your dreams. The political drama stars Omoni Oboli and Richard Mofe-Damijo as a couple who run against each other for governor in the same state.

The movie also stars, Jide Kosoko, Akin LewisBimbo ManuelToke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kuku and William Benson.

Announcing the news on Instagram she wrote:

I told you I had a birthday gift for you all! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
Ladies and gentlemen!
The most anticipated movie!
LOVE IS WAR 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
If I had a dollar for every time you guys have asked when LOVE IS WAR is coming on Netflix, I would be a billionaire already! 🤣
LOVE IS WAR wasn’t due for release on Netflix yet but I spoke to my Netflix family and told them I really wanted to give you all a birthday present from me and they obliged!
Who can guess what day LOVE IS WAR starts showing? 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
My birthday gift to you all just because I love you ❤️❤️❤️

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

