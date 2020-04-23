Trey Songz & His Adorable Family are Picture Perfect 😍

Just a day after Trey Songz’ son, Noah celebrated his first birthday, the rapper shared the first photos of Noah’s mum, appreciating her for being a great mother.

He shared five snaps on Instagram of himself and Noah rocking matching white Fendi t-shirt with a brown logo and matching brown pants, while Noah’s mum wore a white ‘wild and free’ shirt and leopard print skirt.

A solo snap of Noah shows the cutie sitting in a high chair playing with some of his toys, with a cloth that reads, ‘Noah is a wild one.’

He captioned the photo:

I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. 🙏🏾💙

Check on it!

Photo Credit: treysongz