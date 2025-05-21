Connect with us

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

Bobby Brown pulled up in yellow and turned the Spirit Tunnel into a dance party.
Photo Credit: Bobby Brown/Instagram

Maybe what we all need is a splash of yellow, just enough brightness to get us dancing. Bobby Brown brought that exact kind of energy when he stepped into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and his moves had everyone cheering.

Bobby stepped into the tunnel in a mustard yellow long-sleeved sweatshirt layered over a white undershirt. He paired it with beige chino-style trousers and crisp sneakers. But it wasn’t the outfit that had us smiling, it was how he glided through the tunnel, dancing with ease as cheers erupted from those lined up along the sides.

And just when you thought he’d made it to the end, he turned around and went right back in, spinning, raising his hands and knees, and fully embracing the rhythm of the music.

Even more heartwarming was his chat with Jennifer Hudson. He opened up about his early days in the R&B group New Edition, revealing they formed the group when they were just 10 years old. And in a fun moment, he shared that his iconic hairstyle actually started as a haircut mishap.

Watch Bobby groove through the tunnel below.

 

