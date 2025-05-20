Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson Make History as London’s Newest Nigerian-Born Mayors

Two Nigerians, Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson, have been sworn in as mayors of their respective London boroughs. Opeyemi is now the Civic Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, while Jason has been appointed Mayor of Islington.

At just 29, Opeyemi Bright has made history as the youngest person to ever hold the position of Civic Mayor in Barking and Dagenham. Her appointment follows seven years of service on the council, after becoming the borough’s youngest Labour councillor in 2018 at age 22.

Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Opeyemi comes from a family deeply rooted in public service. Her mother, Councillor Afolasade Bright, served as Civic Mayor of Hackney from 2006 to 2007.

A year after her election to the council, Opeyemi was appointed Chair of the Audit and Standards Committee. Outside her political career, she is a Chartered Accountant. She began her professional journey in investment banking after graduating from the University of Westminster in 2017 and later transitioned into tech, working as a Senior Operations Manager at Uber UK before taking a year out to focus fully on her mayoral duties.

Speaking about the new role, she said:

At just 29, I’ve decided to take a year out of my corporate career to give back to the Borough that raised me – not just as a Councillor, but now as your Mayor. Barking and Dagenham is my home, my heart, and my community. I’m deeply honoured to serve it. Being Mayor is more than a title – it’s a promise to be present, visible, and to uplift every corner of our Borough. Over the next year, I’ll be in our schools, with our residents, supporting local businesses, walking our high streets, and celebrating the people and places that make Barking and Dagenham extraordinary.

In Islington, Jason Jackson, who hails from Ika Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, has become the first Nigerian-born Mayor since the borough’s establishment in 1900. Jason spent his early years in Nigeria, attending primary school and Holy Family College (HOFACO) in Abak before relocating to the UK as a teenager. He continued his education in London, eventually studying at London Metropolitan University, where he was elected President of the Students’ Union. He was elected as a councillor in 2022 and quickly rose to serve as Chair of Islington’s Homes and Communities Committee in 2023. Jason holds a degree in Business Law and Media Studies, as well as a Master’s in Big Data in Culture and Society from King’s College London. Alongside his political work, he is a business consultant and social entrepreneur with interests in real estate, agriculture, education, and ethical AI. Reflecting on the milestone, he shared:

Yesterday, I was officially sworn in as Mayor of Islington. It was a proud, humbling, and unforgettable moment attended by family and friends globally. From a little village in Nigeria to Islington’s first citizen, this is more than a personal milestone. It’s a reminder that with faith, community, and determination, no dream is too distant. As Mayor, I’m here to serve with purpose and passion. I’ll champion our diverse communities, support families and young people, uplift local businesses, and ensure everyone in Islington feels seen and heard.

Both Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson officially assumed office on 19 May 2025.