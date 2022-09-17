Everyone Dressed Up in Their Best Ojuju Look for the Premiere of Greoh Studios, ‘ “Brotherhood”

The much-awaited premiere of Jade Osiberu x Greoh Studios‘ “Brotherhood” took place on Friday, September 17 at The Jewel Aeida in Lagos, with the hashtag #BrotherhoodTheMovie and the theme ‘Ojuju.’

The much-anticipated thriller did not disappoint, and the premiere received excellent reviews.

Some of the famous faces that showed out on the red carpet were Ifu Ennada, Prince Nelson, Bisola Aiyeola, Alex Unusual, Pretty Mike, Elozonam, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and more.

The crime-action thriller about twin brothers on opposite sides of the law has a great mix of some of Nollywood’s most talented new faces and industry veterans like Basketmouth, OC Ukeje, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Falz, Omawunmi, Tobi Bakre, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mercy Aigbe, Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo and Boma Akpore.

Check out all the must-see looks from the premiere below.

The Cast of “Brotherhood”

Tobi Bakre

Falz

Boma Akpore

Seyi Awolowo

Diane Russet

Dorathy

Mercy Aigbe

Basketmouth

Toni Tones

Jidekene Achufusi

Famous Faces Were Spotted at the Premiere

