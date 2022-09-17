Everyone Dressed Up in Their Best Ojuju Look for the Premiere of Greoh Studios, ‘ “Brotherhood”

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The much-awaited premiere of Jade Osiberu x Greoh Studios‘ “Brotherhood” took place on Friday, September 17 at The Jewel Aeida in Lagos, with the hashtag #BrotherhoodTheMovie and the theme ‘Ojuju.’

The much-anticipated thriller did not disappoint, and the premiere received excellent reviews.

Some of the famous faces that showed out on the red carpet were Ifu Ennada, Prince Nelson, Bisola Aiyeola, Alex Unusual, Pretty Mike, Elozonam, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and more.

The crime-action thriller about twin brothers on opposite sides of the law has a great mix of some of Nollywood’s most talented new faces and industry veterans like BasketmouthOC Ukeje, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Falz, Omawunmi, Tobi Bakre, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mercy AigbeDorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo and Boma Akpore.

Check out all the must-see looks from the premiere below.

The Cast of “Brotherhood”

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Falz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Boma Akpore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

Seyi Awolowo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

Dorathy

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Basketmouth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toni Tones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Tones 🦋 (@iamtonitones)

Jidekene Achufusi

Famous Faces Were Spotted at the Premiere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moet Abebe (@moetabebe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE CHIC INVESTOR (@calabar_chic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay On-air (@jay_onair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Praise Nelson (@itz_praise)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

