Afrobeats act Idowest delivers a brand new extended play titled “Chico Amante.”

“Chico Amante” reveals a dynamic side of Idowest as he makes a subtle diversion from the street pop music style he’s familiar with, boasting features from SeyiVibez, Peruzzi and L.A.X, he makes himself vulnerable when he addresses issues such as love and how it affects him.

