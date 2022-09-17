Connect with us

New Music: General Pype – Clear Road

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Upon his return to the music scene, well-known Afro Reggae artist, General Pype, who is incredibly talented in delivering deep lyrics and groovy tunes is back with a new street Amanpiano anthem for his lovers titled “Clear Road.”

General Pype’s newest single, “Clear Road”, produced by multi-talented producer, Selasi RockSteady under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records, is a song for the hood. According to the singer “I wrote this song for my people, I want them to feel and be able to sing along”.

This energetic new single is guaranteed to resonate with all music lovers who love to vibe.

Listen to the track below:

Stream here.

