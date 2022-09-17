New Music: Kay Phillz – Valid

Kay Phillz makes a debut in the last quarter of the year 2022 with a new smash hit single titled “Valid“.

“Valid” is an afro-swing bounce infused with key elements of Afropop and Afrobeats, also not lacking any lyrical or musical contexts while delivering this amazing masterpiece.

Speaking about his plans for the rest of the year, Kay Phillz revealed that he will be releasing a couple of singles with amazing visuals and an amazing body of work (EP) for his core fans.

Listen:

