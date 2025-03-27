A Sanctuary of Luxury & Relaxation – Maison Valor’s Exclusive Escape for Women

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Self-care is more than a trend—it’s a lifestyle. Maison Valor, a premium bedding and wellness brand founded by Emelda O. Rufai, is bringing this philosophy to life with The Maison Valor Escape, an exclusive wellness retreat designed for women to rest, reset, and recharge.

Set to take place March 29th, The Maison Valor Escape is a retreat for the mind, body, and soul, inviting women to indulge in relaxation and intentional self-care. A highlight of the experience will be a restorative yoga session with Adrienne Everett, an ALO Ambassador, international yoga instructor, and founder of HWH Studio Dubai. Adrienne’s expertise in mindfulness and movement will guide guests toward deep relaxation and inner balance.

The exclusive retreat will also feature special guest speakers, Mirna Ghanimeh, an acclaimed Life Coach, and Carol Chaptini, a renowned Life & Executive Coach, who will share their insights on self-care, mental wellness, and personal growth.

“Luxury is not just about what you wear or own; it’s about how you feel. True self-care starts with intentional rest and rejuvenation,” says Emelda O. Rufai. “Maison Valor has always been about creating premium experiences, and The Maison Valor Escape is an extension of that mission.”

The event will feature specially curated wellness experiences, intimate self-care moments, and a serene atmosphere for guests to unplug and reset. But this is more than just an event—it’s a movement. A call to embrace intentional living, to prioritize your well-being, and indulge in the luxury of self-renewal.

Founded by Emelda O. Rufai, Maison Valor is a luxury wellness and home décor brand that elevates the art of rest and relaxation. Known for its premium bedding, bath essentials, and self-care products, the brand is dedicated to transforming everyday spaces into sanctuaries of comfort and well-being.

Sponsored Content

