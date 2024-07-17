Connect with us

Style

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 222

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

Beauty Style

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Beauty Style

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

BN TV Events News Style

Actively Black Makes History as Team Nigeria's Official Paris Olympics Outfitter

Promotions Style

Unlocking the World of Nigerian Fashion with Trybz Marketplace

BN TV Events Style Weddings

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 221

Style

Adekunle Gold Shone in A Dazzling Black Suit for "Rodo" Music Video

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 222

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovely Amusan (@lovely_amusan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Knanfe Fashion (@knanfe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSPHINE OGUGUA (@d_beautyengineer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie Bessong (@missbantu_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie Bessong (@missbantu_)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home
css.php