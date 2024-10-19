Connect with us

Sweet Adjeley's Chunky Eggs & Fried Plantains Recipe is Perfect for Brunch

Fave Means Business in Her New Music Video "No Games"—Watch

Mimi Onalaja is a Girl's Girl – Strong Friendships Are Her Secret to Financial Freedom | #HerMoneyHerPower

From Overcoming Doubts to Top 4: Victoria Shares Her BBNaija9 Experience & Friendship with Kassia on "The Dip"

'Women Supporting Women' is More Than a Phrase for Ariyiike Dimples – Watch Her #HerMoneyHerPower Talk

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

From Fan Love to Winning Big: Watch Kellyrae Tell Us About His BBNaija9 Experience on "The Dip"

Tyla’s Dazzling Entrance Steals the Show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Get Ready to LOL! Papa Ajasco Just Got a Gen Z Revamp—Watch the Trailer

Plantain lovers, this one’s for you. Sweet Adjeley’s new take on fried plantains and eggs will have you reaching for the frying pan in no time, and it’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even lunch. Sweet Adjeley elevates the traditional fried plantain and eggs by adding a unique twist to the eggs.

She starts by frying chopped onions, habanero pepper, and fresh tomatoes until they’re perfectly cooked. Then comes the magic—she adds seasoning and, instead of beating the eggs, she pours them directly into the pan, leaving them chunky and full of texture. A pinch of salt is added to enhance the flavour, and she gently stirs the eggs into the sauce, ensuring they stay chunky and mix beautifully with the savoury base.

If scrambled eggs aren’t your thing, you’ll love this method of making fried eggs. With the eggs ready, Sweet Adjeley fries her plantains to golden perfection. The final result? A well-plated, mouth-watering dish of crispy fried plantains served alongside chunky, flavour-packed eggs.

Will you be trying this? Watch the full recipe below!

