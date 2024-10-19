Sweet Adjeley’s Chunky Eggs & Fried Plantains Recipe is Perfect for Brunch

Plantain lovers, this one’s for you. Sweet Adjeley’s new take on fried plantains and eggs will have you reaching for the frying pan in no time, and it’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even lunch. Sweet Adjeley elevates the traditional fried plantain and eggs by adding a unique twist to the eggs.

She starts by frying chopped onions, habanero pepper, and fresh tomatoes until they’re perfectly cooked. Then comes the magic—she adds seasoning and, instead of beating the eggs, she pours them directly into the pan, leaving them chunky and full of texture. A pinch of salt is added to enhance the flavour, and she gently stirs the eggs into the sauce, ensuring they stay chunky and mix beautifully with the savoury base.

If scrambled eggs aren’t your thing, you’ll love this method of making fried eggs. With the eggs ready, Sweet Adjeley fries her plantains to golden perfection. The final result? A well-plated, mouth-watering dish of crispy fried plantains served alongside chunky, flavour-packed eggs.

Will you be trying this? Watch the full recipe below!