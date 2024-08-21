Celebrate with Purpose: Get Your Tickets for the Cancer Care Charity Gala

Join the Foundation for Cancer Care for an inspiring evening of giving at their Charity Gala! This year’s event aims to raise funds for a mobile cancer screening van and to support the radiotherapy treatment of at least 10 cancer patients.

By purchasing a ticket, guests will help provide greater access to cancer screening services in Nigeria and ensure that more patients receive the treatment they need. The evening promises relaxation, entertainment, and fun, all for a noble cause.

Venue: 788 on the Sea, Twin Water Towers, Lekki, Lagos

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM WAT

Ticket prices, payment, and donation details are available on the event flyers. Early Bird Tickets are available until August 31 for ₦85,000.

For more information, please contact +2347025007752. Your presence and support can make a significant difference!

