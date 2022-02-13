Connect with us

Events Features

Be A Part of the "World Cancer Day Awareness Walk" Organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care  

Events Promotions

Party with Runtown, Ric Hassani and amazing Female DJs this February as “At The Club with Remy Martin” 2022 Kicks Off

Events

Nigerian Indonesian chamber of commerce & Industry Kickstarts the year with a Breakfast Meeting

Events

Get Ready, as Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, and others storm Abuja for Anniversary Weekend

Events

Who Wants to be a Millionaire TV Show is Back with UP, Payattitude, Payarena and Hope PSBank Unveiled as New Sponsors

Events

Igbobi College Old Boys Association Celebrates 90th Anniversary & aims to raise N1 Billion to revitalise Standard of Education at the College

Events

The Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience returns at the 2022 Lagos Polo Tournament

Events

Get Ready! The 9th Edition of NECLive themed 'Sustaining The Africa Momentum' is Almost Here

Events

Shaffy Bello hosts Banky W, Jide Obanikoro, Osas Ighodaro, and friends to a private food tasting event at Chapter Lagos

Events

Checkers Custard announces Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi as their first-ever Brand Ambassador

Events

Be A Part of the “World Cancer Day Awareness Walk” Organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care  

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

The Foundation for Cancer Care will be organising its first cancer awareness walk on the 19th of February 2022, in commemoration of the World Cancer Day celebration.

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on the 4th of February to create awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, early detection and treatment and the theme of this year’s celebration is “Close the Care Gap”.

Foundation for Cancer Care invites all interested organisations and individuals to participate in this walk to join their voice and walk their talk, to advocate for improved access to quality cancer care, to educate the public about cancer prevention, early screening and diagnosis and early treatment.

This is also an opportunity to fundraise to help cancer patients who cannot afford to commence or complete their treatment.

Join the walk on the:

Date: 19th February 2022

Venue: Lagos State Fire Service Ikeja

Time: 8am

What do you stand to gain?

  • Free and discounted cancer screening vouchers
  • Aerobics
  • Emergency CPR training and more

Click here to register: https://bit.ly/3G94pcI

Click here to make a donation or a pledge to the Foundation for Cancer Care

https://linktr.ee/fdn4cancercare

For more information on how to partner or sponsor this program send an email to [email protected] or call +2347025007752 or visit our Instagram page @fdn4cancercare

______________________________________________________________________________

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development. BellaNaija does not take any responsibility for donations made, ensure to always carry out your due diligence before making any donation.
Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php