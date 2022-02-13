Be A Part of the “World Cancer Day Awareness Walk” Organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care  

The Foundation for Cancer Care will be organising its first cancer awareness walk on the 19th of February 2022, in commemoration of the World Cancer Day celebration.

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on the 4th of February to create awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, early detection and treatment and the theme of this year’s celebration is “Close the Care Gap”.

Foundation for Cancer Care invites all interested organisations and individuals to participate in this walk to join their voice and walk their talk, to advocate for improved access to quality cancer care, to educate the public about cancer prevention, early screening and diagnosis and early treatment.

This is also an opportunity to fundraise to help cancer patients who cannot afford to commence or complete their treatment.

Join the walk on the:

Date: 19th February 2022

Venue: Lagos State Fire Service Ikeja

Time: 8am

What do you stand to gain?

Free and discounted cancer screening vouchers

Aerobics

Emergency CPR training and more

Click here to register: https://bit.ly/3G94pcI

Click here to make a donation or a pledge to the Foundation for Cancer Care

https://linktr.ee/fdn4cancercare

For more information on how to partner or sponsor this program send an email to [email protected] or call +2347025007752 or visit our Instagram page @fdn4cancercare

______________________________________________________________________________