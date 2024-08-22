Federal Government Announces Passport Fee Hike Starting September 2024

The Federal Government has announced an increase in the fees for obtaining a Nigerian Passport, effective September 1, 2024.

According to a statement released by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Public Relations Officer, DCI Kenneth Udo, this adjustment is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

Under the new fee structure, the cost of a 32-page Passport booklet with a 5-year validity will rise from N35,000 to N50,000. Similarly, the 64-page Passport booklet with a 10-year validity will increase from N70,000 to N100,000. The statement also noted that fees for Nigerians living abroad will remain unchanged.

See the full statement below: