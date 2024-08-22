Connect with us

Federal Government Announces Passport Fee Hike Starting September 2024

Capitalfield Investment Group Celebrates 21 Years of Service Excellence and Commitment to Community

Celebrate with Purpose: Get Your Tickets for the Cancer Care Charity Gala

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Shared Plates, Shared Stories: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their August Issue

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Meet the 25 Contestants Competing for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 Crown

inDrive’s doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

From Clicks to Progress: S.M.I.L.E Celebrates Youth Digital Pathways at International Youth Day 2024

Celebrating 20 Years of Great Food, Happy Customers, and Growing Opportunities with Sundry Foods

Published

18 mins ago

 on

The Federal Government has announced an increase in the fees for obtaining a Nigerian Passport, effective September 1, 2024.

According to a statement released by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Public Relations Officer, DCI Kenneth Udo, this adjustment is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

Under the new fee structure, the cost of a 32-page Passport booklet with a 5-year validity will rise from N35,000 to N50,000. Similarly, the 64-page Passport booklet with a 10-year validity will increase from N70,000 to N100,000. The statement also noted that fees for Nigerians living abroad will remain unchanged.

See the full statement below:

