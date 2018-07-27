FG Approves 10 Years for E-Passport Validity – NIS Boss

The Federal Government has approved the extension of the e-passport from 5 years to 10 years. The presidential confirmation was announced by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede during a conference on Thursday.

Babandede revealed that the extended validation will reduce the stress Nigerians go through to renew their passports. He shared:

“One of the reforms he (President Buhari) has approved is that we would improve the quality, security of our passport booklets. Ten years after the enrollment of the e-passport system, we need to improve the security features. You can’t keep documents for 10 years without seeing decreased values in them, so we are improving the security features which would raise the standards of the passports.”

While Babandede further revealed that the 10-year password will cost more than its predecessor, it will possess some newly improved security features which he confirms has been approved by the president.

Watch Babandede speak below: