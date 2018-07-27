I’ll Not Rest Until we Get Nigeria to Where God wants it to Be – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he’ll not rest “until we get this country to where God wants this country to be.”
According to Punch, Obasanjo made this known while receiving a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki, a 2019 presidential aspirant, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.
Turaki had visited Obasanjo with a 10-man delegation to let him know of his presidential ambition.
Obasanjo said:
Let me say that what is happening here today or what you’re making to happen with your delegation particularly gladdens my heart. You are firming up and stabilising our democracy. Democracy is not a destination but a journey and there is no nation that can claim to have reached the final destination.
It is good for us as a nation and our democracy. We have said a lot of things that we have identified about what we need to put right as a country. What do we lack? Why are we not where we should be?
We are so divided today the way we have not been before. People are deprived socially and economically. But you know I have never lost hope. The reasons are many, but one of them is what we are having here today.
This country has been blessed by God with men and women of calibre, who can stand their own anywhere in the world. Why are we underperforming? Simple, leadership.
What you are saying in simple language is that we are not short of leadership that can perform and that leadership should be given an opportunity. A nation can be destroyed not necessarily by people who are doing bad things but people who keep quiet when bad things are being done. They are the worst enemy of the nation as much as those who are doing bad things.
For me, I’ll continue not to rest until we get this country to where God wants this country to be. I share your concern but I believe that no one can do it alone. And for me, anybody who will lead Nigeria to the Promised Land will have my support.
You mean “Destroyed”
There is no rest for the wicked sir, you are part of our problem, we are not exactly sure how you want to be a part of the solution.
As though you are capable of any selfless act . Pls shut up !
Please, biko, rest o, you’ve done enough.
You guys talk without thinking. If he want a better Nigeria, we should put our head together, the youth of Nigeria and make the country great and stop complaning and think of solution. All of you above what positive solution have you got in order to make your communities a better place to live in and what change have you brought about to make Nigeria move forward apart from complaning. Don´t forget change begin from you and me. So let work with leaders who want to make a change and make Nigeria move forward and in Christ Jesus Nigeria will and is move forward Amen. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen.
Love how our agbaya politicians like to use God to brainwash everyone.
They still for You, they call God, their line their pockets with I’ll gotten wealth and still be adding God to the mix. I sha hope voters will shine their eyes well a and vote smartly. Like their life and grandkids life depends on it because guess what, it really does…