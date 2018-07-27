Man Jailed for Abusing & Fathering 3 Children with His Daughter following her Deathbed Revelation

81-year old man Ashraf Khan has been jailed for fathering 3 children with his own daughter, BBC reports.

His daughter gave a deathbed confession of the abuse to her husband in the 1990s and the offences were reported to the police by her husband in 2012. However Khan was not questioned about the allegations until 2016 as he was in Pakistan at the time.

He initially denied the allegations but in May this year, he pleaded guilty to the three charges of incest.

Upon ruling that Khan be sentenced to jail for four and a half years, presiding judge Jonathan Durham described him as a “very dishonorable” and “wicked” man.

According to BBC the judge said that the daughter’s deathbed confession must have been dreadful as she unburdened the trauma she had carried about her father.

Judge Durham further went on to say that the harm caused was “off the scale” and he noted that Khan was only described as a man of good character because he had gotten away with it for years.

The judge also hailed the woman’s husband as an honourable man as he continued to care for the children even after a DNA test confirmed what his wife said.