The Foundation for Cancer Care hosted a ‘Swing Against Cancer’ Charity Golf Tournament and here are the highlights

On the picturesque greens of the Ikoyi Golf Club, golf enthusiasts and philanthropists came together on May 26th, 2023 for a remarkable day of sport and compassion. The Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Tournament organized by the Foundation for Cancer Care proved to be a resounding success, uniting individuals with a shared passion for golf and a common goal of supporting those affected by cancer. With a backdrop of breathtaking views and a spirit of camaraderie, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience.

Under the bright morning sun, participants gathered at the Ikoyi Golf Club, with their clubs poised and their hearts brimming with excitement. The tournament aimed to raise funds to purchase a mobile mammogram bus and fun radiotherapy treatment for at least 10 indigent cancer patients, and awareness for cancer. The event brought together amateur and professional golfers and corporate sponsors who were all eager to contribute to this noble cause.









Beyond the intense competition, the event provided various engaging activities to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees. A lunch award ceremony was held and guests, players and sponsors had the opportunity to network and participate in interactive sessions with cancer survivors, hear inspiring stories, and engage in open discussions about the importance of cancer awareness and support. Winners of the golf tournament were also awarded gifts during the lunch ceremony.

The success of the Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Tournament would not have been possible without the generous support of the corporate sponsors who recognized the significance of the cause. Generous donations were given both in cash and in kind, from sponsors including Providus Bank, Zapphire Events, Vetiva Capital Holding, and several others. Their support demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.













While the tournament successfully raised funds through the collective efforts of participants, sponsors, and organizers, the Foundation Cancer Care is yet to achieve its main objective of acquiring a mobile mammogram bus and funding up to 10 radiography treatments. The current proceeds generated from the event will be allocated to funding radiotherapy for a limited number of patients. Fundraising efforts are still ongoing as the goal is to raise approximately 200,000,000 Naira to accomplish the set objectives.

In conclusion, the Foundation for Cancer Care’s Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Tournament served as a powerful demonstration of unity, compassion, and sportsmanship. As participants and attendees departed, they carried cherished memories, reassured by the knowledge that their contributions would continue to bring hope in the ongoing battle against cancer. Planning for the next event, Swing Against Cancer 2024 Charity Golf Tournament, is already underway.



Contribute to the Foundation by making a donation through the following bank accounts:

GTBank:

– Bank Name: GTBank

– Account Number: 0673007912

– Account Name: Foundation for Cancer Care in West Africa

or

Providus Bank:

– Bank Name: Providus Bank

– Account Number: 5403484754

– Account Name: Foundation for Cancer Care in West Africa

To stay updated, follow the Foundation for Cancer Care on social media: Instagram and Twitter @FDN4CANCERCARE, and on Facebook and LinkedIn as Foundation for Cancer Care. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact us at 07025007752 or via email at [email protected].

Sponsored Content