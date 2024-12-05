Connect with us

Beauty Style

Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Beauty Scoop Style

Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa’s Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

Beauty Events Promotions

MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Beauty News Promotions Style

Here’s 3 Reasons to Upgrade Your Hair Game with L’Oréal Professionnel & Mizani Products this Black Friday Season

Beauty Living Style Sweet Spot

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Beauty

Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tems completely stole the show at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Not only did she light up the red carpet, but she also stepped in to accept the “British Menswear Designer of the Year” award on behalf of the fashion designer, Grace Wales Bonner.

For the big moment, Tems looked effortlessly stunning in a custom Wales Bonner black dress that screamed elegance. Taking the stage, she kept it classy and simple, saying, “I am honoured to accept this award on her behalf. I know that she would want me to express her gratitude to everyone who made this possible. Thank you so much.”

And let’s talk about that red carpet look—wow. Tems was sight to behold in a dramatic back-laced birdie gown by Dilara Findikoglu. Paired with her signature 90s-inspired makeup and a sleek, center-parted hairstyle, the look was pure perfection. Tems showe up and shut it down.

Check out her speech and all her red carpet look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php