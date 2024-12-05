Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Tems completely stole the show at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Not only did she light up the red carpet, but she also stepped in to accept the “British Menswear Designer of the Year” award on behalf of the fashion designer, Grace Wales Bonner.

For the big moment, Tems looked effortlessly stunning in a custom Wales Bonner black dress that screamed elegance. Taking the stage, she kept it classy and simple, saying, “I am honoured to accept this award on her behalf. I know that she would want me to express her gratitude to everyone who made this possible. Thank you so much.”

And let’s talk about that red carpet look—wow. Tems was sight to behold in a dramatic back-laced birdie gown by Dilara Findikoglu. Paired with her signature 90s-inspired makeup and a sleek, center-parted hairstyle, the look was pure perfection. Tems showe up and shut it down.

Check out her speech and all her red carpet look:

