Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Brings Bold Style to BBNaija No Loose Guard’s Sunday Night in ATAFO

Another Sunday night on BBNaija No Loose Guard means another chance for the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, to captivate us with his impeccable fashion sense. This time, the host made a statement in a stylish outfit by ATAFO, featuring a bold red shirt paired with sleek black trousers accented by red stripes on the sides.

To complete the look, he added a fitted black sash at the waist. Ebuka humorously captioned a photo of the ensemble with, “Have to suck belle for the next hour. Pray for me.”

Check out more photos of his stunning look below: