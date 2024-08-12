Connect with us

Pink Perfection Paradise! Watch KieKie’s Latest Shopping Adventure on 'Shopaholic' Episode 6!

Navigate the Future of Fashion Like a Boss: A Roadmap to Trends Challenges and Legal Success

Adekunle Gold and Patoranking to Headline Next Narrative Africa’s The Bridge NYC Concert

From Courtroom to Fitness Coach: Ferdinand Esewe's Digital Fitness Journey

Discover the New Samsung Era with the Latest Screen Lineup Unboxed

Miva Open University Announces Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale as Its New Professor of Practice

From Savings to Wealth: Bravewood's Journey to Financial Empowerment

From Vision to Impact: How Mom of Boys is Shaping Maternal Health in Nigeria

itel Celebrates Success at Titans of Technology Awards 2024 with Three Award Wins

Music Phenomenon Mr Eazi unveils ‘Panadol’ Music Video From His Renowned Album ‘The Evil Genius’

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Are you tired of the ordinary? Elevate your style with KieKie‘s expert eye for accessories. Join her thrilling shopping adventure at Pink Perfection as she unearths hidden gems. From statement-making luxury pieces to practical everyday essentials, KieKie’s discerning eye will help you find the ideal accessories to elevate your wardrobe.

Shopaholic takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favourite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location. The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1 is an exciting exploration of Lagos’ vibrant retail scene. With Abuja in the spotlight for Season 2, the show promises to expand its reach across Nigeria. The third season takes the adventure global, inviting viewers to share their city’s shopping hotspots. Don’t miss new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media‘s YouTube channel. Subscribe and hit the notification bell to join the shopping journey.

Weekly episodes are also available in French

Watch Here

For Sponsorship or information contact:
Lady Laide Films.
Laide Daramola CEO
[email protected]

