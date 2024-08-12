Pink Perfection Paradise! Watch KieKie’s Latest Shopping Adventure on ‘Shopaholic’ Episode 6!

Are you tired of the ordinary? Elevate your style with KieKie‘s expert eye for accessories. Join her thrilling shopping adventure at Pink Perfection as she unearths hidden gems. From statement-making luxury pieces to practical everyday essentials, KieKie’s discerning eye will help you find the ideal accessories to elevate your wardrobe.

Shopaholic takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favourite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location. The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1 is an exciting exploration of Lagos’ vibrant retail scene. With Abuja in the spotlight for Season 2, the show promises to expand its reach across Nigeria. The third season takes the adventure global, inviting viewers to share their city’s shopping hotspots. Don’t miss new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media‘s YouTube channel. Subscribe and hit the notification bell to join the shopping journey.

Weekly episodes are also available in French

Watch Here



Join the Community and stay up-to-date

Youtube

Instagram

Facebook

For Sponsorship or information contact:

Lady Laide Films.

Laide Daramola CEO

[email protected]

Sponsored Content