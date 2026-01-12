Teyana Taylor Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2026 Golden Globes with Powerful Speech

If you thought the Golden Globes red carpet had already served all its first-night moments, Teyana Taylor reminded us why you never take your eyes off the room. The “One Battle After Another” actress kicked off her evening with a speech that had everyone leaning in, and a look that could have had its own trophy.

Taylor, 35, made history as she won her very first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills. Holding her golden statuette, she celebrated the people who mattered along the way, from her family and director Paul Thomas Anderson to co-stars like Leo DiCaprio and Regina Hall. “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody. Thank you!”

And while the words left an impression, so did the look. Taylor’s old Hollywood pixie cut, styled by Nikki Nelms with SheaMoisture gel and smoothing oil, framed her face beautifully, pairing perfectly with double-winged liner and a Schiaparelli dress that turned heads on its own. A derrière covered in diamonds made a subtle, sparkling statement while the gown’s structure held just the right amount of movement and presence.

The night was all hers, and her look reflected it perfectly. From the sparkling diamonds to the Schiaparelli gown and her signature pixie cut, every detail echoed her speech’s confidence and joy.

Watch her speech below