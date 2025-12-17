Teyana Taylor Owns the Spirit Tunnel with Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves

BNers, Teyana Taylor brought the full dance-floor vibes to The Jennifer Hudson Show with a Spirit Tunnel entrance you’ve got to see to believe.

Dressed in a monochromatic tan hoodie and joggers set, Teyana kept it chic yet practical for the hallway takeover. High-neck, structured hoodie? Check. Gold jewellery and dark shades? Check. Shoes? Check, giving her the freedom to hit every beat perfectly.

And hit the beat she did. Teyana turned the corridor into her own stage, weaving through hip-hop moves, spins, sharp arm gestures, and flawless body rolls. At one point, she even dropped into a deep squat without missing a beat, feeding off the staff’s cheers and high-fives along the way.

The hallway itself was buzzing. Staff and crew lined both sides, clapping, dancing, and singing in perfect sync:

A-ROSE at J-HUD… HEY!

Teyana Taylor, she’s the one that we love, it’s true!

We’re giving up for her album!

She’s the one, yes she’s the one!

By the time she reached the end, the chants were at a crescendo, screams and applause filling the hall as she stepped onto the main set. Teyana’s Spirit Tunnel moment wasn’t just a walk—it was a full-on celebration, a perfect prelude to her interview and a peek into the charisma and energy she brings with her everywhere.