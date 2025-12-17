Connect with us

Watch Lucien Leon Laviscount Have the Best Time in the Spirit Tunnel

From smooth steps to high-fives, Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount made his way through the Spirit Tunnel.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Lucien Leon Laviscount knows how to make an entrance, and his walk through the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show was a whole mood.

The “Emily in Paris star stepped into the hallway to a chorus of chants, claps and cheers, with staff and audience members forming the familiar tunnel on both sides. Lucien took his time, moving to the beat, sharing high-fives, leaning into the moment and soaking up the excitement before heading to the stage.

He showed up in a sharp all-black suit with a button-down worn slightly open at the collar, keeping things relaxed while still looking put together. As the music played and his name rang out through the corridor, Lucien added a few smooth steps, a quick spin, and plenty of smiles as phones came out to capture it all.

The Spirit Tunnel moment was a warm-up for his appearance on the show, where he stopped by to talk about the newest season of “Emily in Paris.” With clips like this, the countdown feels even longer — and we’re already ready to see what’s next for his character when the series returns.

Watch Lucien’s Spirit Tunnel entrance below

