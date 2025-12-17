BN TV
Watch Lucien Leon Laviscount Have the Best Time in the Spirit Tunnel
From smooth steps to high-fives, Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount made his way through the Spirit Tunnel.
Lucien Leon Laviscount knows how to make an entrance, and his walk through the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show was a whole mood.
The “Emily in Paris“ star stepped into the hallway to a chorus of chants, claps and cheers, with staff and audience members forming the familiar tunnel on both sides. Lucien took his time, moving to the beat, sharing high-fives, leaning into the moment and soaking up the excitement before heading to the stage.
He showed up in a sharp all-black suit with a button-down worn slightly open at the collar, keeping things relaxed while still looking put together. As the music played and his name rang out through the corridor, Lucien added a few smooth steps, a quick spin, and plenty of smiles as phones came out to capture it all.
The Spirit Tunnel moment was a warm-up for his appearance on the show, where he stopped by to talk about the newest season of “Emily in Paris.” With clips like this, the countdown feels even longer — and we’re already ready to see what’s next for his character when the series returns.
Watch Lucien’s Spirit Tunnel entrance below
