Your Favourite and Not-So-Favourite Visa Officers Are Back!

Written by Jite Ovueraye
Avatar photo

Published

18 hours ago

 on

 

 

The wait is over! Accelerate Studios is thrilled to announce the return of the wildly popular comedy series “Visa on Arrival” (VOA) for its highly anticipated eighth season.

At Accelerate, we listen, and we know you’ve missed the drama, the chaos, and those unforgettable denial stamps from the world’s most “diligent” visa officers. So, because you asked (and begged), we’re not keeping you waiting like “Charity” in the queue. We’re kicking things off with a Christmas Special designed to spice up your holidays.

No Peace for the Applicants (or the Wicked)

The Visa Office isn’t exactly celebrating Christmas in peace. Expect the signature blend of absurd bureaucracy, laugh-out-loud moments, and pure Nigerian “vibes.”

The Christmas Special: Premieres Friday, December 19th at 4 PM
Where to Watch: Exclusively on the Accelerate TV YouTube channel
Season 8 Premiere: Friday, January 2nd, 2026 (New episodes every Friday after that!)

If you know what Okoro and Charity are capable of, then you already know why your notifications should be ON. From unsolicited advice to creative rejections and everyday office chaos, this ensemble cast is set to outdo themselves in Season 8.

“We wanted to give the fans something special before the year ends,” says the production team. “Season 8 is bigger, bolder, and definitely more chaotic.”

Join the Conversation: 
Don’t miss the laughs, the drama, and the madness. Subscribe to the Accelerate TV YouTube channel, turn on your notification bell, and be the first to catch the Christmas Special this Friday.

Follow for more behind-the-scenes moments and updates:
– Instagram | Twitter: @AccelerateTV
– YouTube: Accelerate TV

And if you can’t get enough, stream all previous seasons and other amazing African content on Accelerate Plus.

