Africa’s Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF) Returns to Lagos for a Powerful New Edition

Africa’s Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF) returns this year as a focused platform for films that address children’s rights, disability rights, public health justice, and

climate action. The festival presents an expository and impact‑driven programme that highlights issues affecting communities across Africa through a curated selection of short films, mobile films, documentaries, and feature films.

Holding at Silverbird Galleria, VI, Lagos, on the 3rd and 4th of December, the festival continues its mission of amplifying the lived experiences of underrepresented groups acrosst the continent. AVOCFF was created as a space where film and social advocacy intersect, and the 2025 edition strengthens this purpose with panel sessions and discussions driven by practitioners, rights advocates, and subject‑matter experts.

You can expect films that examine systemic challenges, conversations that unpack policy gaps, and sessions that highlight solutions presented through creative work. The festival offers an opportunity for audiences, filmmakers, students, and development actors to engage directly with themes shaping public interest and community well‑being.

AVOCFF invites all creatives, students, NGOs, educators, filmmakers, policymakers, and members of the public to participate. Attendance is free, and registration is required to secure a seat. To register or learn more about the event, kindly follow the link

For media inquiries, partnerships, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected]

Join us as we spotlight films and conversations that push for a more inclusive and equitable society.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Africa’s Voices of Change Film Festival (AVOCFF)