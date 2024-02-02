Connect with us

Promotions Relationships

Celebrate Love With Infinix: Here’s a Chance to Win an Infinix HOT 40 Smartphone and Other Exciting Prizes

Promotions

Fidelity Bank Launches Nationwide Read2Lead Student Writing Contest | Register Here

Events Music News Promotions

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 - AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

Events Inspired Promotions

Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

Events Inspired News Promotions

Yeloto African Children Foundation Unveils Its Shining Stars for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Events Music News Promotions

Power up Your Life Festival: Boomplay Partners With itel P55 Series for a Fun Campus Activation

Promotions

The Cuppy Foundation Unveils Annual Report | Here are the Details

Promotions

OCCE and LAMATA Join Forces to Tackle Climate Change Threats in Lagos

Music News Promotions

Òròkòrò: Mr Eazi Unveils Stylish Music Video featuring Angelique Kidjo

Music Promotions

Love in All Its Shades: Ibejii Unveils The 'Yellow Vanilla Album'

Promotions

Celebrate Love With Infinix: Here’s a Chance to Win an Infinix HOT 40 Smartphone and Other Exciting Prizes

…written by Infinix
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a day; it’s a season of love, memories, and nostalgic moments that deserve to be celebrated. Between February 1 and 29, 2024, Infinix is dedicated to making love felt in more ways than one. Whether through the heart-touching posts online or the joy of winning in stores, there’s enough love for everyone.

To win Infinix’s newest HOT 40 smartphone, share your #LoveThruTime on social media. To participate:

  • Follow @InfinixNigeria
  • Share a throwback video or picture of you and your bae.
  • Caption with a sweet story of how you met and use the hashtags #LoveThruTime, #NostalgicLoveMoments, and #LoveThruTime.

Entries close on February 13th.

Infinix’s Season of Love: Win Over 600,000 Naira Worth of Prizes

Infinix is set to sweeten the deal with over 600,000 Naira in gifts for walk-in shoppers!

  • From now until February 29, 2024, buy any Infinix HOT 40, Note 30, or Zero 30 smartphone model and receive instant gifts.
  • You also automatically enter the raffle to win over 600,000 Naira worth of prizes for you and your loved ones.
  • The raffle draw will be done across the seven regions on February 29th. One winner will be selected from each region to win the grand prize.

You also get amazing discounts on Hot 30 series models during the love season.

Promo Period runs from February 1st, 2024, to February 29th, 2024.

For more details and information on all promos, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

See! Seyi Vibez Has Got Different Patterns to Make You Listen

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Dennis Isong: How The Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Benefit Lagosians

Smart Emmanuel: Entrepreneurs Need to Create Products That Resonate with Customers’ Desires

#TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It
css.php