Celebrate Love With Infinix: Here’s a Chance to Win an Infinix HOT 40 Smartphone and Other Exciting Prizes

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a day; it’s a season of love, memories, and nostalgic moments that deserve to be celebrated. Between February 1 and 29, 2024, Infinix is dedicated to making love felt in more ways than one. Whether through the heart-touching posts online or the joy of winning in stores, there’s enough love for everyone.

To win Infinix’s newest HOT 40 smartphone, share your #LoveThruTime on social media. To participate:

Follow @InfinixNigeria

Share a throwback video or picture of you and your bae.

Caption with a sweet story of how you met and use the hashtags #LoveThruTime, #NostalgicLoveMoments, and #LoveThruTime.

Entries close on February 13th.

Infinix’s Season of Love: Win Over 600,000 Naira Worth of Prizes

Infinix is set to sweeten the deal with over 600,000 Naira in gifts for walk-in shoppers!

From now until February 29, 2024, buy any Infinix HOT 40, Note 30, or Zero 30 smartphone model and receive instant gifts.

You also automatically enter the raffle to win over 600,000 Naira worth of prizes for you and your loved ones.

The raffle draw will be done across the seven regions on February 29th. One winner will be selected from each region to win the grand prize.

You also get amazing discounts on Hot 30 series models during the love season.

Promo Period runs from February 1st, 2024, to February 29th, 2024.

For more details and information on all promos, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Sponsored Content